Bursa Malaysia ends morning session firmer

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session on a firm note as buying activities in CIMB and other selected heavyweights helped the key index to reverse its earlier losses.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.18 points higher at 1578.97 from Tuesday’s close of 1,577.79.

CIMB contributed 1.371 points to the composite index after rising eight sen to RM5.11 with 9.88 million shares changing hands.

However, on the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 409 to 244, while 374 counters unchanged, 970 untraded and 50 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.25 billion shares worth RM800.07 million.

A dealer said sentiment in the local market was backed by hopes of a trade deal between China and the United States, slashing the gloomy Wall Street performance that had weighed investors’ appetite in the early trading session.

The anticipation of a US rate cut also partly aided to the improved appetite, he said.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga gained four sen to RM13.80, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.43, while Maybank was flat at RM8.47.

Public Bank lost six sen to RM19.28 and IHH slipped two sen to RM5.71.

Of the actives, IFCA was 2.5 sen higher at 52 sen, Velesto trimmed one sen to 36 sen, Mudajaya rose 10 sen to 31 sen and Cuscapi earned three sen to 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 5.24 points to 11,194.38, the FBMT 100 Index declined 3.64 points to 11,006.69, and the FBM Ace lost 22.13 points to 4,905.99.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 13.01 points to 11,803.01 and the FBM 70 fell 53.43 points to 13,907.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 41.51 points to 15,311.68 but the Plantation Index gave up 35.75 points for 6,657.55, while the Industrial Products & Services Index shed 0.17 point to 152.98. — Bernama