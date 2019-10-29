Bursa Malaysia ends morning session on firm note

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.79 points higher at 1572.79 from Friday's close of 1,570. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session on a firm note, with gains mostly spotted in the heavyweights, amid positive global sentiment.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.79 points higher at 1572.79 from Friday's close of 1,570.

After opening 3.16 points better at 1,573.16, the index moved between 1,570.18 and 1,574.18 throughout the session.

CIMB contributed 1.2 points to the composite index after rising seven sen to RM5.02 with 9.91 million shares changing hands.

A dealer said sentiment in the global equities turned positive on renewed optimism over the US-China trade negotiations after President Donald Trump said phase one of the trade deal is ‘ahead of schedule’ and will be signed soon.

Back home, there were 297 gainers and 299 losers, while 377 counters were unchanged, 1,024 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 947.39 million shares worth RM511.45 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank increased two sen each to RM8.47 and RM19.28, respectively.

However, Tenaga lost 14 sen to RM13.70, Petronas Chemicals was two sen lower at RM7.42 and IHH slipped one sen to RM5.71.

Of the actives, Yong Tai gained two sen to 21 sen, Velesto inched up half-a-sen to 37 sen, IFCA earned three sen to 47 sen, while Sanichi was flat at 45 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 14.68 points to 11,175.13, the FBMT 100 Index improved 13.99 points to 10,985.63, and the FBM Ace advanced 39.39 points to 4,910.5.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 7.19 points to 11,791.39 and the FBM 70 decreased 4.85 points to 13,971.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index chalked up 95.55 points to 15,241.9, the Plantation Index added 1.0 point to 6,636.91, but the Industrial Products & Services Index shed 0.01 point to 153.08. ― Bernama