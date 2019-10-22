Bursa trades sideways at mid-morning

Turnover amounted to 921.97 million shares worth RM457.19 million. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Bursa Malaysia traded sideways at mid-morning today as investors remained uncertain in making investment decisions due to the lack of local market catalysts.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.59 points lower at 1,569.34 from Monday's close of 1,570.93

The benchmark index opened 0.66 point easier at 1,570.27.

On the broader market, gainers slightly led losers 315 to 314, with 330 counters unchanged, 1,058 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 921.97 million shares worth RM457.19 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.50, Tenaga fell six sen to RM13.74, Public Bank was two sen lower at RM19.26 while Petronas Chemicals and IHH were unchanged at RM7.40 and RM5.66 respectively.

Of the most active, Bumi Armada, JCY and MPay increased 1.5 sen each to 49.5 sen, 20.5 sen and 12.5 sen respectively, Key Asic perked one sen to 7.5 sen while Green Packet warrant was flat at 32 sen.

Leading the top losers list, Nestle erased RM1.00 to RM143.20 while top gainer, Carlsberg, accumulated 40 sen to RM26.66.

The FBM 70 reduced 20.10 points to 14,099.15, the FBMT 100 Index shed 12.24 points to 11,990.96 while the FBM Ace was 19.0 points better at 4,850.41.

The FBM Emas Index weakened 11.63 points to 11,180.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 11.71 points to 11,796.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 23.56 points to 15,197.63, but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.15 point firmer at 152.79 and the Plantation Index perked 1.46 points to 6,640.93. — Bernama