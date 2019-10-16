Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.75 points better at 1,567.98 from yesterday’s close of 1,566.23. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its gains at mid-afternoon today on buying support in heavyweight stocks led by IOI Corporation and Hong Leong Bank.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.75 points better at 1,567.98 from yesterday’s close of 1,566.23.

The benchmark index opened opened 1.87 points better at 1,568.10.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 412 to 364 with 377 counters unchanged, 823 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.03 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion.

IOI Corporation and Hong Leong Bank contributed 1.65 points to barometer index.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia’s equity continues to track the firm regional performance, lifted by upbeat US corporate earnings and hopes for a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga gained six sen to RM13.76, IHH Healthcare bagged four sen to RM5.67, Public Bank shed two sen to RM19.24 while Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM7.28.

Maybank was flat at RM8.51.

Of the most actives, Sapura Energy and NetX Holdings edged up half-a-sen each to 27.5 sen and 2.5 sen respectively, I-Stone added two sen to 24.5 sen while KNM Group was flat at 44.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 21.37 points to 11,177.61, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 25.11 points to 10,993.93 and the FBM 70 surged 84.78 points to 14,154.12.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 23.98 points higher at 11,793.31, while the FBM Ace rose 61.89 points to 4,702.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 20.73 points to 15,166.66, the Plantation Index added 13.89 points to 6,649.03, but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.08 of-a-point easier at 151.35. ― Bernama