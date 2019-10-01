Bursa Malaysia marginally higher at mid-day on improved sentiment

The broader market was also positive as gainers outpaced losers 303 to 220, while 311 counters were unchanged, 1,123 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Bursa Malaysia remained marginally higher at mid-day today, tracking regional peers as Wall Street’s overnight sentiment improved, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 1.49 points to 1,585.40 from 1,583.91 on Monday.

The index opened 1.03 points higher at 1,584.94, moving between 1,583.84 and 1,588.82 throughout the morning session.

The broader market was also positive as gainers outpaced losers 303 to 220, while 311 counters were unchanged, 1,123 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 943.88 million shares worth RM464.69 million.

Maybank IB Research said the benchmark index is expected to consolidate within immediate support of 1,580 with the possibility of a minor rebound.

Technically it said, the number of stocks trading above their 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) line has decreased from 14 last week to nine, while the number of stocks trading above their 200-day EMA line also decreased, from 12 to 11.

“Despite the volatile sentiment, we expect the benchmark index to be able to absorb the remaining selling pressure within the current level — for now,” it said in a research note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved six sen to RM8.57, PBBank and Tenaga slid two sen each to RM20.06 and RM13.62 respectively, PChem gave up four sen to RM7.50, while IHH and CIMB each were flat at RM5.68 and RM5.03 respectively.

Of the most actives, Eduspec fell one sen to three sen, Bumi Armada was flat at 32.5 sen and MNC added half-a-sen to seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 11.22 points to 11,214.93, the FBMT 100 Index gained 10.34 points to 11,048.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 4.29 points to 11,772.72.

The FBM 70 appreciated 12.94 points to 13,946.02 and the FBM Ace strengthened 19.43 points to 4,514.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index leapt 37.19 points to 15,346.91, the Plantation Index perked 19.50 points to 6,740.02 but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.15 of-a-point easier at 153.13. — Bernama