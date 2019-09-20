UDA Holdings Berhad gets property veteran as new CEO

The Entrepreneur Development Ministry has appointed Mohd Salem Kailany as the new chief executive officer for its urban development agency UDA Holdings Berhad. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Entrepreneur Development Ministry has appointed Mohd Salem Kailany as the new chief executive officer for its urban development agency UDA Holdings Berhad, which takes effect today.

A veteran of 25 years in the property industry and experienced in managing 29 new urban developments, Salem served as chief executive officer at PNB Development Sdn Bhd prior to joining UDA Holdings.

“He is also a member of the board for Felcra Berhad, also serving on its board of directors’ audit committee, as well as being the incumbent manager for Felcra Properties Sdn Bhd,” said the ministry in a statement.

A graduate of UiTM with an Advanced Degree in Property Management, Salem was also part of the Senior Management Development Programme at the Harvard Business School Alumni Club of Malaysia, as well as the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

“The ministry welcomes Mr Mohd Salem Kailany’s appointment as chief executive officer, and is confident his wide experience in property development and real estate management will strengthen UDA Holding’s efforts in increasing the effectiveness and equality of property development, especially in urban areas for Bumiputeras,” it said.