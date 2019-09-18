Former Auditor-General and Protasco Berhad chairman Tan Sri Hadenan Jalil dies at 73

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Former Auditor-General Tan Sri Hadenan A Jalil, 73, passed away at noon today at his home in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

Hadenan, who is also the Pro-Chancelor of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) leaves behind wife Puan Sri Faridah Abdul Hamid and three children.

The Chairman and Director at Protasco Berhad, a one stop total infrastructure development provider, graduated with a degree in economics from University Malaya in 1970 before joining the administrative and diplomatic service corps.

He spent his early years under various ministries including as Deputy Secretary-General (Trade) for the Ministry International Trade and Industry and secretary-general at the Ministry of Works.

Upon retirement from the auditor general’s post, Melaka born Hadenan went on to serve in public companies such as Unilever (M) Holding Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission, PNB Commercial Sdn Bhd, and Malayan Banking Berhad.

Protasco Berhad Executive Vice Chairman and Group Managing Director, Datuk Sri Ir Chong Ket Pen said the late Hadenan was not only their beloved chairman but also the head of the Protasco family.

“On behalf of the company, I would like to express our appreciation and gratitude for all of Tan Sri’s contribution throughout the nine years that he has been with Protasco.

“His presence and visionary leadership will be missed by all of us,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama