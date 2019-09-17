Bursa dips at mid-day

The Malaysian stock market turns negative from earlier gains in line with most regional peers. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Bursa Malaysia turned slightly lower at mid-day in active trading, with interest seen in selected blue-chips led by energy stocks today, said a dealer.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.31 of-a-point easier at 1,600.94 compared with Friday’s close of 1,601.25.

The index opened 8.67 points higher at 1,609.92.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 400 to 315, with 355 counters unchanged, 909 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.63 billion units worth RM1.04 billion.

An analyst said the local bourse turned negative from earlier gains in line with most regional peers, and on renewed concerns over geopolitical risks, as well as uncertainty over the US-China trade war talks outcome.

However, he said the increase in oil and gas (O&G) related counters capped the FBM KLCI from further decline.

O&G counters have risen on the heels of the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities, recently.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.90, TNB fell 10 sen to RM13.68, Petronas Chemicals added 23 sen to RM7.64, Petronas Gas increased 24 sen to RM16.48 and Petronas Dagangan rose 38 sen to RM23.68.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 1.74 points to 11,309.59 and the FBMT 100 Index was 2.93 points lower at 11,143.13, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 8.27 points to 11,840.37.

The FBM Ace went down 11.82 points to 4,545.19, and the FBM 70 eased 6.93 points to 14,010.95.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 9.92 points to 15,561.83 and the Plantation Index eased 35.25 points to 6,789.92, while the Industrial Products and Services gained 1.62 points to 154.26. — Bernama