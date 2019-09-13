Malaysia’s labour force participation rate falls 68.5pc in July 2019

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said year-on-year labour force participation rate also saw a similar decrease of 0.1 percentage point. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The country’s labour force participation rate in July 2019 decreased 0.1 percentage point to 68.5 per cent as compared with the previous month (June 2019), said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

In a statement on the ‘Key Statistics of the Labour Force in Malaysia, July 2019’ released today, Mohd Uzir said, year-on-year labour force participation rate also saw a similar decrease of 0.1 percentage point (July 2018: 68.6 per cent).

“The number of labour force in this month (July 2019) rose two per cent against July 2018 to 15.70 million persons, while during the same period, employed persons also increased two per cent to 15.18 million persons.

“The unemployment rate in July 2019 remained at 3.3 per cent. During this month, the number of unemployed accounted for 524.8 thousand persons, increased 0.7 per cent as compared with the previous month,” he said. — Bernama