Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

There were 325 gainers and 352 losers on Bursa Malaysia, while 365 counters remained unchanged, 937 were untraded and 23 others were suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon as selling pressure in index-linked counters, notably Petronas Gas and Petronas Chemicals, continued.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 3.64 points to 1,597.36 compared to Thursday’s close of 1,601.0.

At the opening, the market barometer was 0.31 point lower at 1,600.69.

Petronas Chemicals’ losses widened by 10 sen to RM7.41 and Petronas Gas dropped eight sen to RM16.18.

IHH Healthcare and Sime Darby declined four sen each to RM5.65 and RM4.18, respectively.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada rose 1.5 sen to 29 sen, I-Stone gained two sen to 19.5 sen and Vsolar went down half-a-sen to 10 sen.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 5.85 points to 11,277.22, the FBMT100 Index decreased 4.9 points to 11,112.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 22.74 points to 11,783.67.

The FBM Ace lost 27.6 points to 4,501.19 and the FBM 70 inched up 78.29 points to 13,951.41.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 4.56 points to 15,554.95, the Plantation Index reduced 11.97 points to 6,790.34 and the Industrial Products and Services Index dropped 0.83 point to 152.06.

There were 325 gainers and 352 losers on Bursa Malaysia, while 365 counters remained unchanged, 937 were untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.15 billion units worth RM708.19 million. — Bernama