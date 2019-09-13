Alibaba to host second Malaysia Week to promote local products

This year, Alibaba has assembled an even stronger line-up of sales channels from last year to help Malaysian brands capture the hearts and minds of Chinese consumers. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Alibaba Group, in cooperation with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), is hosting the second Malaysia Week to promote all things Malaysian to consumers across China.

In a statement today, the group said following the success of the first Malaysia Week in 2018, this year’s event will be held from September 16-22, featuring a great selection of Malaysian brands and products.

Secretary general of the globalisation office of Alibaba Group, James Song said there is growing demand for Malaysian products in China, especially in agricultural and food.

“As the domestic market in China continues to grow with rising consumption, Malaysian merchants can use Malaysia Week to tap the growing demand, expose their products to more Chinese consumers and increase export sales.

“The success of Malaysia Week last year was a testament to this growing trend,” he added.

MDEC’s chief operating officer, Datuk Ng Wan Peng said Malaysia is committed to growing the exports of small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs), and the partnership with Alibaba is a step in that direction.

Through Alibaba’s platforms, she said Malaysian SMEs can expand their products to the Chinese market.

“Since the launch, there has been higher awareness of Malaysian brands and products among Chinese consumers. We hope in the coming years to bring in more quality Malaysian products to capture this growing demand,” she said.

The Malaysia Week campaign combines numerous activities specifically designed to promote and increase opportunities for Malaysian brands to reach Chinese consumers, while tapping their growing demand for high quality foreign goods.

This year, Alibaba has assembled an even stronger line-up of sales channels from last year to help Malaysian brands capture the hearts and minds of Chinese consumers.

The top sales channels joining the campaign this time include Taobao livestreaming, Juhuasuan, Tmall, Tmall Global, Freshippo, 1688.com and Fliggy.

In conjunction with the campaign, Juhuasuan, Alibaba’s flash-sale platform will also be hosting an event on Sept 18 in Kuala Lumpur, as an initiative to drive exports of key product categories from Malaysia, such as bird’s nest, durians and white coffee.

The closing ceremony will be held on September 22 in Shanghai to celebrate the achievements of the campaign.

It is expected to be attended by senior Ministers and other representatives from the Malaysia’s government agencies, together with the senior executives from the Alibaba group. — Bernama