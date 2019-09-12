Bloomberg: Trump advisers considering interim China trade deal to delay tariffs

Some of US President Donald Trump’s top trade advisers in recent days have discussed the interim deal ahead of two rounds of face-to-face talks with Chinese officials in Washington, said Bloomberg. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — US trade advisers have discussed offering China a limited trade deal that would delay and even roll back some US tariffs for the first time in return for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

