Ringgit snaps gain versus US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The ringgit snapped its four-session winning streak to close lower against the US dollar today due to a stronger greenback and amid fragile sentiment for the local note.

At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.1780/1810 against the US dollar from 4.1700/1730 yesterday.

Axi Trader Asia-Pacific market strategist Stephen Innes said demand for the local currency subdued ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, as well as the FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index (WGBI) exclusion announcement.

“The Russell Bond exclusion announcement is nearing so there is that hanging over the markets head. Although I don’t think Russell will exclude Malaysia bonds,” he told Bernama.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0295/0328 from 3.0224/0254 yesterday and weakened versus the British pound to 5.1648/1702 from 5.1387/1432.

The local currency, however, increased against the Japanese yen to 3.8786/8824 from 3.8852/8891 and improved vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6033/6079 from 4.6062/6099. — Bernama