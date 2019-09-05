Bursa Malaysia ends morning session slightly lower

A dealer said that Asian markets gained in the early trading session today following the news that the United States and China would resume trade negotiations early next month.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session slightly lower despite the uptrend in the regional markets, as earlier gains were capped by mild profit taking activities in selected blue chips, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 0.81 of-a-point at 1,599.08 compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,599.89.

It opened 1.72 points lower at 1,598.17.

A dealer said that Asian markets gained in the early trading session today following the news that the United States and China would resume trade negotiations early next month.

He said investors’ confidence were also boosted by other positive global economic developments, including the news that British lawmakers were seeking a less chaotic exit from the European Union and the easing political tension in Hong Kong.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals added two sen each to RM8.74, RM20.28 and RM6.85, respectively, while TNB went up eight sen to RM13.84.

IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM5.75.

Of the actives, MNC Wireless advanced one sen to nine sen, Bumi Armada and Ekovest were flat at 26.5 sen and 82.5 sen, respectively, while Price International eased half-a-sen to 26.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 0.53 of-a-point to 11,254.25, the FBMT100 Index increased 0.17 of-a-point to 11,092.52,

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 18.67 points to 11,768.37.

The FBM Ace rose 10.61 points to 4,477.91 and the FBM 70 was 24.23 points higher at 13,791.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index secured 43 points to 15,523.16, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.42 of-a-point to 147.95, while the Plantation Index declined 32.73 points to 6,782.78.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 316 to 294, while 388 counters remained unchanged, 939 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.14 billion units worth RM731.01 million. — Bernama