Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today in tandem with other emerging market currencies due to external factors.

Axi Trader Asia-Pacific market strategist Stephen Innes said trade jitters amid negotiations between the world’s top two economies continued to litter the landscape.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.2200/2250 against the greenback from 4.2030/2080 last Friday.

A report said Chinese and the US officials were now struggling to agree on a schedule for the next round of trade talks.

“This places Asia’s risk sentiment on a very wobbly footing,” Innes told Bernama.

The market was closed yesterday to observe the replacement holiday for Awal Muharram which fell on Sunday.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

The local note fell against the yen to 3.9793/9851 from last Friday’s 3.9487/9545 and versus Singapore dollar to 3.0283/0328 from 3.0281/0319 previously.

The local unit was higher against the euro at 4.6167/6238 compared with 4.6393/6465 on Friday and vis-a-vis the British pound at 5.0585/0658 from 5.1230/1308. — Bernama