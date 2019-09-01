Melaka appreciates entrepreneurs’ contribution to economy, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the opening of Bazar Melaka at Kota Tun Fatimah in the Melaka International Trade Centre at Ayer Keroh here is set to the best platform for local women entrepreneurs to start their business. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 1 — The Melaka state government says it appreciates the contribution of entrepreneurs to the state’s economy and is taking efforts to develop entrepreneurship especially among women.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the opening of Bazar Melaka at Kota Tun Fatimah in the Melaka International Trade Centre at Ayer Keroh here is set to the best platform for local women entrepreneurs to start their business.

He said Kota Tun Fatimah, formerly known as Fashion City, has seen little business activity with many premises having closed, and is in danger of becoming a white elephant.

The 4.16-hectare site, with 173 units of double-storey shophouses, was built in 2007 at a cost of RM52 million.

Speaking to reporters after opening Bazar Melaka, he said the new bazaar features110 booths for women entrepreneurs and 10 sites for food trucks which will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5 pm to 1 am.

Products sold at the bazaar include clothes, IT gadgets, handicrafts, healthcare products, women’s fashion accessories and daily essentials, while an Agro bazaar under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority offers agricultural produce.

Traders need not pay rentals for the first six months but will have to pay a RM250 registration fee for which they will get a tent and aprons, he said.

An initiative of the Chief Minister’s Office — the “Tienda CMO Prihatin’ flea market — will also operate on the same days, offering previously-owned merchandise donated by the public. — Bernama