Ringgit ends higher as US-China resume trade talks

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.2030/2080 against the greenback from 4.2150/2200 yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today on positive news as US-China resume trade talks.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.2030/2080 against the greenback from 4.2150/2200 yesterday.

A dealer said, however, traders are expected to adopt a wait-and-see attitude on the developments of the trade negotiations.

“The United States and China returned to the negotiating table to resolve their tariff dispute and on hopes that central banks and governments will do more to avert a global growth slowdown,” he said.

The foreign exchange market will be closed on Monday for the replacement of Awal Muharram public holiday that falls on Sunday.

The market will commence its operations on Tuesday, September 3.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies.

It was traded stronger against the yen at 3.9487/9545 from 3.9671/9729 and versus the euro at 4.6393/6465 from 4.6685/6745 previously.

The local unit was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0281/0319 from 3.0370/0410 and vis-a-vis the British pound at 5.1230/1308 from 5.1381/1446. — Bernama