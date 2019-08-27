Ringgit ends easier as traders remain on sidelines

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.2020/2060 against the greenback from 4.2010/2050 August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as market traders remained on the sidelines awaiting developments on the US-China trade tussle.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.2020/2060 against the greenback from 4.2010/2050 yesterday.

A dealer said oil prices rose today after US President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China following positive comments by Beijing, calming nerves after a round of tit-for-tat tariff hikes had sent markets reeling.

Benchmark Brent crude was 0.74 per cent higher at US$58.55 (RM246) per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It was traded weaker against the yen at 3.9728/9777 from 3.9715/9764 and stronger versus the euro at 4.6667/6729 from 4.6698/6760 previously.

The local unit was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0263/0303 from 3.0267/0300 and was lower vis-a-vis the British pound at 5.1542/1612 from 5.1412/1478. — Bernama