FBM KLCI to stay range bound amid global volatility

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade range bound next week against the backdrop of global volatility and despite a stronger than expected second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) announcement.

Phillip Capital Management Senior Vice President (Investment) Datuk Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the market barometre is expected to decline towards the 1580 points support level next week, driven by global weakness.

“The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) joined the global equities rout as recession fears begin to appear. This is due to inverted US treasury yields and concerns over the US economic health.

“Following the mixed performance across the globe, we expect the FBM KLCI to hold up at the 1,600 points level against a healthy domestic economic outlook,” he told Bernama.

He said on the technical front, the FBM KLCI showed a resilient break below the meaningful 1,600 points support.

“The local bourse charted a small “Bearish Harami” candlestick pattern near the aforementioned support mark, an indication that the bears are pushing against the bulls,” Nazri Khan said.

He also said the immediate support for the local bourse would stay near 1,580 points and conversely, the immediate resistance is located at 1,600 points, while the next resistance is seen at 1,630 points

For the holiday shortened week, the FBM KLCI slid from its support level of 1,600 in tracking the performance of Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than three per cent in two days, while dubbed the worst fall of the year.

The market was closed on Monday for Hari Raya Aidiladha which was actually celebrated on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the market temporarily rebounded, as US President Donald Trump delayed the extra tariffs that were expected to hit Chinese export goods to December 15.

However, the local bourse market faced contraction on Thursday again, in line with regional peers, due to heightened global uncertainty.

Yesterday, the local marked ended mixed backed by the better than expected second quarter GDP which is expected to be a temporary catalyst for the FBM KLCI next week.

On a Friday to Friday basis, the FBM KLCI fell 15.83 points to 1,599.22 from 1,615.05.

Trading in the week was heavily influenced by Wall Street’s performance, the tariff delay by the US on Chinese goods, as well as Malaysia’s GDP announcement.

The FBM Emas Index declined 132.22 points to 11,308.11, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 127.22 points to 11,145.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 83.35 points to 11,843.22.

The FBM 70 weakened 230.25 points to 14,074.12 and the FBM Ace Index declined 109.92 points to 4,587.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 317.48 points to 15,524.51, the Plantation Index advanced 30.94 points to 6,758.37 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.92 points to 149.72.

Weekly turnover declined to 8.33 billion units with a value of RM6.6 billion compared with 12.45 billion units valued at RM10.11 billion.

Main Market volume contracted to 5.38 billion shares worth RM5.99 billion compared with 7.64 billion shares worth RM9.19 billion.

Warrants turnover also slid to 1.75 billion units worth RM499.52 million from 2.41 billion units valued at RM596.71 million.

The ACE Market volume also declined to 1.17 billion shares worth RM187.90 million compared with 2.40 billion shares valued at RM318.84 million. — Bernama