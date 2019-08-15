Bursa remains negative at mid-morning

Losers continued to overtake gainers 632 to 79, while 234 counters remained unchanged, 988 untraded and 17 others suspended. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid morning, due to heavy selling in counters related to the financial services, property and industrial products indices.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) continued its downtrend, shedding 14.52 points to 1,585.79.

The benchmark index opened 15.40 points lower at 1,584.91.

Losers continued to overtake gainers 632 to 79, while 234 counters remained unchanged, 988 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 838.24 million units worth RM603.66 million.

Among the top losers were Hong Leong-related companies, namely Hong Leong Bank which shed 42 sen to RM17.00, Hong Leong Industries losing 30 sen to RM10.64 and Hong Leong Financial, sliding 28 sen to RM16.98.

Aeon Credit fell 36 sen to RM15.84 and Public Bank dropped 20 sen to RM20.60.

Of the active stocks, KNM and its warrant, Sapura Energy, Berjaya Land and VSolar all fell half-a-sen to 37.5 sen, 18 sen, 27 sen, 20 sen and 14.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 121.33 points to 11,720.49, the FBM Emas Index slid 113.82 points to 11,222.16, the FBMT 100 Index declined 112.05 points to 11,058.92, the FBM Ace contracted 79.48 points to 4,562.38, while the FBM 70 was 186.34 points lower at 13,992.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 159.52 points to 15,520.78, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally lower by 2.23 points to 148.92 and the Plantation Index weakened 79.38 points to 6,642.62. — Bernama