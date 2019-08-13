Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 18.60 points to 1,596.45 from Friday’s close close of 1,615.05. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red across board at mid-morning due to continuous sell-offs, mainly involving banking stocks.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 18.60 points to 1,596.45 from Friday’s close close of 1,615.05.

The benchmark index opened 0.20 points easier at 1,614.85.

Losers continued to outpace gainers by 576 against 115, while 243 counters remained unchanged, 972 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 803.61 billion units worth RM464.461 million.

For the heavyweight banking stocks, Maybank shed four sen to RM8.56, Public Bank lost 56 sen to RM20.96, CIMB slid one sen to RM5.03, Hong Leong eased 20 sen to RM17.32, while RHB lost three sen to RM5.57.

Of the active stocks, Ta Win fell two sen to 14.5 sen, Genting shed eight sen to RM3.14, KNM loss half a sen to 38.5 sen, while its warrant dropped 10 sen to 19.5 sen, while Bumi Armada weakened one sen to 22 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 117.90 points to 11,808.67, the FBM Emas Index lost 125.08 points to 11,315.25, the FBMT 100 Index declined 122.38 points to 11,150.49, the FBM Ace dropped 42.08 points to 4,655.56, while the FBM 70 was 124.65 points lower at 14,179.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index narrowed 155.40 points to 15,686.59, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally lower by 2.58 point to 150.06 and the Plantation Index easier 46.64 points easier to 6,680.77. ― Bernama