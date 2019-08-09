Statistics Department: Malaysia’s unemployment rate in Q2 2019 unchanged at 3.3pc

Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year, according to the Statistics Department. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year, according to the Statistics Department.

Its chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number of labour force increased 2.1 per cent compared to the second quarter last year to 15.60 million persons, while employed persons also increased 2.1 per cent to 15.08 million persons.

He said the labour force participation rate (KPTB) in the first quarter of this year rose 0.1 percentage point to 68.8 per cent.

“In the second quarter of this year, the female KPTB rose 0.1 percentage point to 55.8 per cent compared to last year while male KPTB fell 0.1 percentage point to 80.8 per cent,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Uzir said in the second quarter of this year, the composition of employed persons with secondary education increased 1.6 percentage points to 56.4 per cent from 54.8 per cent last year. — Bernama