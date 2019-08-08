Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.00am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 5.18 points to 1,609.88 from yesterday's close of 1,604.7. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today on sustained buying interest.

At 11.00am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 5.18 points to 1,609.88 from yesterday's close of 1,604.7.

The benchmark index opened 2.48 points higher at 1,607.18.

There were 328 losers to 248 gainers, while 315 counters remained unchanged, 1,013 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 885.12 billion units worth RM399.88 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.61, TNB rose six sen to RM13.90, Axiata increased eight sen to RM4.97, Maxis improved four sen to RM5.42, while Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM21.28, RM7.29 and RM5.75 respectively.

CIMB fell two sen to RM5.04 and Digi eased one sen to RM4.99.

Of the active stocks, Eduspec, Iris Corp and KNM edged up half-a-sen each to seven sen, 16.5 sen and 40 sen respectively, while Netx fell half-a-sen to 1.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 45.85 points to 11,882.01, the FBM Emas Index improved 37.05 points to 11,396.45, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 36.78 points to 11,232.39, the FBM Ace went up 44.03 points to 4,622.17, while the FBM 70 was 49.10 points higher at 14,234.95.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index widened by 32.29 points to 15,813.4, the Plantation Index bagged 45.78 points to 6,675.1 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.41 of-a-point to 151.31. ― Bernama