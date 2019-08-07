Bursa Malaysia stays broadly lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.64 points to 1,605.15 from yesterday's close of 1,611.79. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Bursa Malaysia's market bellwether FBM KLCI was lower in mid-morning today, weighed down by selling activities led by Genting and Public Bank.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.64 points to 1,605.15 from yesterday's close of 1,611.79.

The benchmark index opened 0.69 point easier at 1,611.1.

There were 418 losers to 196 gainers, while 297 counters remained unchanged, 977 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.20 billion units worth RM1.03 billion.

Among heavyweights, Genting Malaysia lost 38 sen to RM3.23, Genting Bhd trimmed 35 sen to RM6.30, Public Bank declined 32 sen to RM21.28 while Petronas Chemicals and Hartalega slipped nine sen each to RM7.28 and RM4.96, respectively.

Of the active stocks, KNM gained 1.5 sen to 40 sen, Eduspec rose one sen to six sen, Netx and Bumi Armada were flat at 1.5 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Vsolar Group gave up 1.5 sen to 16 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 12.13 points to 11,817.24, the FBM Emas Index contracted 39.54 points to 11,352.95, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 37.66 points to 11,189.01, the FBM Ace eased 38.12 points to 4,579.74, while the FBM 70 fell 12.11 points to 14,137.18.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 26.24 points to 15,785.15, the Plantation Index advanced 24.71 points to 6,604.86 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.0 point to 150.84. ― Bernama