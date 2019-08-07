Bursa Malaysia easier at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.28 points to 1,605.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,611.79. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-afternoon today on continuous selling activities particularly in heavyweight stocks such as Genting stocks.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.28 points to 1,605.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,611.79.

The benchmark index opened 0.69 point easier at 1,611.1.

On the broader market, losers outstripped gainers 514 to 243, while 325 counters remained unchanged, 806 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.79 billion units worth RM1.59 billion.

Among heavyweights, Genting Malaysia lost 39 sen to RM3.22, Genting Bhd depreciated 44 sen to RM6.21, Public Bank decreased 30 sen to RM21.30 while Petronas Chemicals and Hartalega both went down six sen to RM7.31 and RM4.99, respectively.

Of the active stocks, Eduspec rose 1.5 sen to 6.5 sen, KNM gained one sen to 39.5 sen, Netx was flat at 1.5 sen, Bumi Armada inched up half-a-sen to six sen and Vsolar Group fell one sen to 16.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 21.69 points to 11,826.8, the FBM 70 expanded 22.83 points to 14,172.12, the FBM Emas Index went down 32.98 points to 11,359.51, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 29.27 points to 11,197.4 and the FBM Ace eased 68.64 points to 4,549.22.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 17.83 points to 15,793.56, the Plantation Index widened by 33.47 points to 6,613.62 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.8 point to 151.04. — Bernama