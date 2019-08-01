Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.73 point to 1,635.6 from 1,634.87 recorded at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session on a positive note, spurred by bargain hunting, especially in the index-linked counters.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.73 point to 1,635.6 from 1,634.87 recorded at yesterday’s close.

Gains in Press Metal lifted the composite index by 2.12 points. The stock of the largest aluminium producer in Southeast Asia rose 30 sen or 6.59 per cent to RM4.85 with 12.17 million shares changing hands.

There were 481 losers to 281 gainers, while 389 counters were unchanged 747 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.68 billion units worth RM1.11 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM8.69, Tenaga perked 10 sen to RM13.92, IHH Healthcare added one sen to 5.75, while CIMB was flat at 5.08.

Public Bank fell 10 sen to RM21.80 and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM7.47.

Among active stocks, Netx and Priceworth were flat at 1.5 sen and 6.5 sen respectively, ARB gained three sen to 47 sen, while newly-listed Tashin was 8.5 sen lower from its offer price of 58 sen.

The FBM Emas Index inched up one point to 11,589.68, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 1.04 points to 11,412.81, the FBM 70 lost 26.85 points to 14,467.49 and the FBM Ace fell 37.36 points to 4,730.43.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 8.34 points to 12,011.28.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 16.65 points to 16,042.35 and the Plantation Index fell 40.49 points to 6,692.8, but the Industrial Products & Services Index increased 0.72 point to 155.04. ― Bernama