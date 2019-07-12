Malaysia’s manufacturing sales up 6.7pc to RM69.7b in May

Malaysia’s manufacturing sales in May 2019 rised by 6.7 per cent to RM69.7 billion as compared to last year. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Malaysia’s manufacturing sales in May 2019 grew by 6.7 per cent to RM69.7 billion as compared with last year’s RM65.3 billion, says the Department of Statistics.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was driven by the increase in transport equipment and other manufactures products (11.6 per cent), electrical and electronics products (6.4 per cent) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.3 per cent).

He said total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector for the month under review was 1,085,179 persons, an increase of 1.4 per cent or 15,179 persons, from 1,070,000 individuals a year ago.

“Meanwhile, salaries and wages paid amounted to RM3.97 million, up 4.1 per cent or RM158.1 million in May 2019 as against the same month of the preceding year,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said sales value per employee grew by 5.2 per cent to RM64,260 as compared with the same month in 2018, while the average salary and wage per employee was RM3,658 in May 2019.

He added the sales value of the manufacturing sector in the period from January to May 2019 registered a growth of 6.3 per cent to RM350.3 billion as compared with the same period of 2018.

“The number of employees engaged during the period grew by 1.4 per cent to 1,085,179 persons, while salaries and wages paid posted an increase of 5.9 per cent to RM20.1 billion.

“The sales value per employee during the reference period rose by 4.9 per cent to RM322,789,” he said. ― Bernama