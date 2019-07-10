Bursa Malaysia opens marginally higher

At 9.34am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 0.82 of-a-point to 1,682.05 from yesterday's close of 1,682.05. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Bursa Malaysia opened marginally lower today in tracking Wall Street’s mixed overnight close.

At 9.34am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 0.82 of-a-point to 1,682.05 from yesterday's close of 1,682.05.

At the opening, the index slid 0.18 of-a-point to 1,682.69.

Market breadth, was however positive, with 204 gainers outpacing 201 decliners, with 248 counters unchanged, 1,195 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 431.07 million units worth RM286.94 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a note said US stocks ended mixed after a late-day rally which boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, but left the Dow Jones Industrial Average to suffer its third straight loss, a day ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell or 0.1 per cent, to end at 26,783.49, while the S&P 500 index gained 3.68 points to close at 2,979.63.

Among heavyweights, CIMB rose two sen to RM5.37, Axiata improved five sen, while Maybank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.94 and RM5.80 respectively.

Meanwhile, Public Bank declined six sen to RM23.00 and Tenaga eased 12 sen to RM13.72.

Of the actives, Bursa Malaysia Main Market debutant UWC Bhd, emerged the most active stock, improving 45 sen to RM1.27 after opening 28 sen higher from its 82 sen offer price.

The integrated engineering supporting services provider had 99,314,800 shares transacted at press time.

Other actives, included KNM, Borneo Oil and Homeritz which were flat at 31.5 sen, 4.5 sen and 67 sen respectively, while Green Packet and Ekovest were each one sen lower at 38 sen and 80 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slid 10.67 points to 11,899.00 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 11.81 points to 11,733.33.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 10.84 points weaker at 12,286.33, the FBM 70 trimmed 39.69 points to 14,860.3 and the FBM Ace decreased 22.49 points to 4,603.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 10.72 points to 16,769.03, the Industrial Products & Services Index declined 0.26 of-a-point to 162.03, while the Plantation Index added 2.13 points to 6,970.83. ― Bernama