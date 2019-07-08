Be more aggressive to thrive in China, Mida chairman tells Malaysian businesses

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chairman Datuk Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Malaysian businesses, especially listed and government linked companies, are being urged to build and strategise more value-added joint ventures with Chinese counterparts, towards doing well in the rising China market, as normal businesses are becoming unattractive there.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chairman Datuk Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan said adopting appropriate strategies was also crucial to partnering the Chinese, given that most companies are state-owned enterprises and very big, even those that are private.

“We have to be aggressive in promoting our products and realise also that China is a very competitive market. So, we have to place our strength in terms of quality, packaging, and pricing, because everybody is there to capture this 400 million Chinese middle class (market),” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Malaysia-China Outlook Forum 2019 here today.

He was the speaker at session one, titled, Updates on China and Malaysia Economic Relations. The forum was officiated by China's Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian.

Abdul Majid said having value-added partnerships with Chinese companies would also help Malaysian entities expand their market, as well as opportunities to other third country markets, and this initiative is clearly an encouraged area under the Belt and Road Initiative.

“A great example is Proton's plant in Pakistan, where it is a tripartite venture between Malaysia, China and Pakistan. We can duplicate this in many areas,” he added.

He said Malaysia's targeted investments from Chinese companies embrace five sectors, namely value-added electrical and electronics (E&E) as the country is already strong in this segment, medical devices, aeronautical and aerospace, digital technology such as IT, IOT, artificial intelligence, as well as e-commerce. — Bernama