Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-morning today, weighed down by selling in heavyweight stocks led by banking counters.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.60 points to 1,686.40 from yesterday's close of 1,691.0.

At the opening, the index retreated 1.75 points to 1,689.25.

Market breadth was negative with 355 losers outpacing 236 gainers, while 362 counters were unchanged, 887 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.41 billion units worth RM476.01 million.

CIMB was the top decliner among the heavyweights in falling nine sen to RM5.35. Other banking blue chips that slid were Maybank which lost three sen to RM8.95 and Hong Leong Bank falling 14 sen to RM19.00, while RHB Bank and Public Bank slipped four sen each to RM5.75 and RM22.96 respectively.

Of the actives, Sumatec added two sen to three sen, Barakah and Focus Dynamics edged up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, while Borneo Oil and KNM were unchanged at 4.5 sen and 30 sen.

Nestle led the losers list, easing 40 sen to RM148.40, while KESM was the top gainer, grabbing 26 sen to RM7.40.

The FBM Emas Index slid 20.54 points to 11,920.22, the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 21.97 points to 11,762.10 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 6.58 points lower at 12,312.18.

The FBM 70, however, improved 13.14 points to 14,890.28 and the FBM Ace inched up 10.07 points to 4,532.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 66.97 points to 16,779.34 and the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.34 of-a-point to 162.67. But, the Plantation Index gained 2.28 points to 6,943.15. ― Bernama