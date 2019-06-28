Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

The global stocks market, including Malaysia, continued to be swayed by the sentiment of the US-China trade talks ahead of G20 Summit in Japan, this weekend. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bursa Malaysia continued to fluctuate between losses and gains at mid-afternoon with the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) up 0.60 of-a-point to 1,673.30 at 3.05pm.

At the opening, the index dropped 1.28 points to 1,671.42 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,672.70.

Losers beat gainers 399 to 251 with 410 counters unchanged, 848 untraded and 97 others suspended.

Trading was thin with turnover stood at 1.25 billion shares worth RM775.85 million

The global stocks market, including Malaysia, continued to be swayed by the sentiment of the US-China trade talks ahead of G20 Summit in Japan, this weekend.

Among index movers, heavyweights Axiata added one sen to RM5.01, Press Metal and Hong Leong Bank added two sen each to RM4.43 and RM18.98.

MAHB increased three sen to RM8.53 and HLFG gained four sen to RM18.56.

Among index draggers, Maxis dropped 14 sen to RM5.66, Public Bank went down 10 sen to RM23.06 and Sime Darby Plantation weakened by three sen to RM4.83.

Among active counters, KNM gained three sen to 22.5 sen and Sapura Energy was half-a-sen better at 30 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 0.45 of-a-point to 11,789.75, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 0.62 of-a-point to 11,642.25 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 9.66 points better at 12,140.90.

The FBM 70 edged lower by 20.37 points to 14,622.88 while the FBM Ace lost 25.71 points to 4,416.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 4.61 points to 16,704.62, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.03 of-a-point to 160.73 and the Plantation Index eased 12.94 points to 6,953.34. — Bernama