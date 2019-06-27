Malaysia posts net FDI inflows of RM32.6b for 2018

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said of the total, 44.9 per cent was from Asia region while 33.7 per cent was from Europe. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Malaysia’s foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded net inflows of RM32.6 billion in 2018 against RM40.4 billion a year before.

The FDI inflows were in a continuous downward trend since 2017 due to lower investments in the mining and quarrying sector, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said of the total, 44.9 per cent was from Asia region while 33.7 per cent was from Europe.

“Hong Kong remained as the highest contributor from Asia region,” he said in a statement today.

The services sector continued as the major FDI sector particularly in financial, insurance and takaful activities, as well as wholesale and retail trade.

However, the accumulated FDI increased to RM631.2 billion in 2018 from RM595.5 billion a year earlier.

This was supported by the services and manufacturing sectors of which Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong were the top countries for FDI position.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s direct investment abroad (DIA) recorded lower net outflows of RM21.3 billion last year compared with RM24.2 billion a year before due to lower investment in the services sector.

DIA position reduced to RM492.0 billion last year from RM526.5 billion in 2017 amid lower investments in the services sector with main destinations are Singapore, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. — Bernama