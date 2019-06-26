Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon today on mild selling, with losses led by Tenaga, Press Metal Aluminium and MISC.

At 3.00pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.95 points to 1,674.66 from yesterday’s close of 1,676.61.

Overall, market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 410 to 238, with 387 counters unchanged, 858 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.23 billion units worth RM753.31 million.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga declined further by 20 sen to RM13.80, Press Metal Aluminium was six sen lower at RM4.39 and MISC lost four sen to RM7.17.

Other heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were both unchanged at RM8.93 and RM23.02 respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Lambo, VS Industry and Impiana were all flat at 6.5 sen, RM1.12 and four sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 15.80 points to 11,791.42, the FBMT 100 Index went down 16.20 points to 11,646.00 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 30.11 points to 12,133.46.

The FBM 70 decreased 30.89 points to 14,604.54 and the FBM Ace was lower by 0.64 of-a-point to 4,391.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 13.81 points to 16,720.74, while the Plantation Index added 0.88 of-a-point to 6,977.14 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.36 of-a-point to 160.67. — Bernama