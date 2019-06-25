Bursa in see-saw trade at mid-morning

Overall, market breadth was mixed with losers outpacing gainers by 290 to 247, while 338 counters unchanged, 1,042 untraded and 42 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia saw see-saw trade at mid-morning today with the key benchmark FBM KLCI moving in and out of the negative territory.

At 11.00am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.07 of-a-point to 1,676.20 from Monday’s close of 1,676.13, as gains in Tenaga, IOI Corp and CIMB help to lend some support to the key index.

Overall, market breadth was mixed with losers outpacing gainers by 290 to 247, while 338 counters unchanged, 1,042 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 642.49 million units worth RM418.16 million.

Among other heavyweights, Tenaga added 26 sen to RM14.06, IOI Corp rose five sen to RM4.25, CIMB was three sen higher at RM5.31 and Sime Darby Plantation went up two sen to RM4.89.

Maybank dropped four sen to RM8.92, while Public Bank declined two sen to RM23.00.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada and Sumatec were both flat at 21 sen and one sen respectively, while Berjaya Land rose half-a-sen to 19.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 3.01 points to 11,795.95, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 7.45 points to 11,654.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 26.39 points to 12,152.43.

The FBM 70 expanded 37.60 points to 14,606.44 and the FBM Ace was higher by 13.21 points to 4,378.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 51.44 points to 16,709.52, the Plantation Index inched up 13.79 points to 6,965.93 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.43 of-a-point to 161.01. — Bernama