Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Bursa Malaysia slid further at midafternoon as selling intensified.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 7.33 points to 1,674.90 from Friday’s close of 1,682.23, dragged down by last week’s top gainers such as Sime Darby Plantation, Axiata and Tenaga and Maxis.

Losers outpaced gainers 501 to 216, while 324 counters were unchanged, 859 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.12 billion units worth RM812.02 million.

Among heavyweights, Maxis was nine sen lower at RM5.72, Sime Darby Plantation and Tenaga dropped 10 sen each to RM4.86 and RM13.80 respectively, while Axiata went down seven sen to RM4.98.

However, a few financial heavyweights remained in positive territory. CIMB bagged five sen to RM5.28, RHB Bank was three sen higher at RM5.65, Maybank rose one sen to RM8.95 and HLFG added two sen to RM18.58.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy gained half-a-sen to 31 sen, while Scomi improved two sen to eight sen after announcing the company and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd had entered into an agreement (completion agreement) for the design, manufacture, completion and delivery of seven four-car revenue service vehicles and its systems for the Kuala Lumpur Monorail worth RM122 million.

The FBM Emas Index declined 64.34 points to 11,785.17, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 64.89 points to 11,639.12 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 88.33 points to 12,122.09.

The FBM Ace weakened 28.82 points to 4,368.52 and the FBM 70 was lower by 137.91 points to 14,561.19.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 6.26 points to 16,752.82, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 1.04 points to 161.08 and the Plantation Index was 43.69 points weaker at 6,975.85. — Bernama