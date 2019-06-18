Deputy minister: Strong connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand attracts more investment

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said having shared a common border, the strong connectivity will enhance industrialization efforts as well as accelerate the process of economic growth of both countries. — Bernama pic

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, June 18 — It is vital to improve connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand to attract more foreign direct investments.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said having shared a common border, the strong connectivity will enhance industrialization efforts as well as accelerate the process of economic growth of both countries.

“Seamless connectivity at our border would facilitate regional integration within Asean.

“This would complement ongoing efforts to realise an integrated Asean Community,” he said after the launching ceremony of the 24-hour Operation of Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Bukit Kayu Hitam and Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Sadao starting from midnight tonight

He said on bilateral relations between both countries, Malaysia and Thailand have strong bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment.

“For example, trade between our two countries continue to increase steadily, Thailand is Malaysia’s fifth largest trading partner globally and second largest trading partner among Asean member states,” he said.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Chaisiri Anaman said this initiative will further facilitate cross-border trade and logistics, lessen traffic congestion at the checkpoint, and facilitate around-the-clock coordination between border control agencies.

“This undertaking will also boost the volume of cross-border trade between Thailand and Malaysia because a significant share of this trade already passes through the Sadao — Bukit Kayu Hitam Checkpoint,” he said.

From today, the 24-hour operations will be conducted for a three-month trial period, involving only cargo and goods movement carried by trucks and heavy vehicles.

The two governments have also agreed to establish an evaluation team to gauge the effectiveness of the 24-hour operations during the 3-month trial period. — Bernama