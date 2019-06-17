Bursa Malaysia turns higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-morning, lifted by buying in selected heavyweights such as Tenaga, Petronas Gas and Nestle, amid cautious sentiment over the global outlook ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

Tenaga jumped 38 sen to RM12.56, Petronas Gas improved 10 sen to RM17.70, while Nestle was RM1.00 stronger at RM149.

At 11.00am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.7 points stronger at 1,640.33 from Friday’s close of 1,638.63 and after opening 0.3 of-a-point better at 1,638.63.

Market breadth was however, negative, as losers led gainers 336 to 226, with 306 counters unchanged, 1,012 untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 709.18 million units worth RM373.07 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.96, Public Bank fell two sen to RM23.10 and petronas Chemicals slid two sen to RM8.32.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Greatech gained 3.5 sen to 84.5 sen with Bumi Armada flat at 20.5 sen, and Ekovest rose one sen to 20.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 2.33 points to 11,562.32, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 0.57 of-a-point to 11,411.94, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 8.45 points to 11,796.72.

The FBM 70 dropped 51.10 points to 14,329.93, while the FBM Ace dropped 26.37 points to 4,361.17.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 38.45 points lower at 16,693.02 and the Plantation Index shed 6.72 points to 6,864.36, with the Industrial Products & Services Index losing 0.67 of-a-point to 159.68. — Bernama