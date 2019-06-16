Negri Sembilan banks on business-friendly policies to attract investors, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun the state government always subscribes to business-friendly policies to attract foreign and domestic investors to the state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, June 16 — The Negri Sembilan government always subscribes to business-friendly policies to attract foreign and domestic investors to the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said investors welcomed the policies, as it made dealing with the government easier for any company that planned to invest.

“We have adopted business-friendly policies a long time ago and this will be continued to facilitate investment affairs in the state. It will create a conducive environment and open opportunities to attract investments.

“We have a one-stop centre to ensure a smooth and efficient planning approval process. We will expedite all planning approvals (under a committee) chaired by state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik.

“This means the state secretary will monitor the administrative affairs related to approvals so these can be eased and expedited following the established procedures. We hope this move will restore the confidence and support of foreign as well as local investors in the country,” he told reporters here today.

Aminuddin said the investment climate in the state was going well.

Most investments, he noted, were focused in the Seremban and Nilai areas due to the good highway and railway infrastructure.

“Our edge is the state’s proximity to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Port Klang and the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur. These factors make the state attractive to investors,” he explained.

The state government would continue to strategise to ensure Negri Sembilan’s economic growth continue to be robust this year, Aminuddin said.

“We will draft a master plan to encourage foreign and domestic investments in Negri Sembilan. The measures include creating a more conducive investment climate through monitoring and infrastructure enhancement at industrial areas around the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the state government would organise NS Fest 2019 at the Nilai Indoor Stadium here next month.

Aminuddin said all government department and agencies as well as the private sector would be involved in promoting Negri Sembilan, not only in terms of investments but also agriculture and tourism, among others. — Bernama