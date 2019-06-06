Bursa: No changes to FBM KLCI’s constituents after semi-annual review

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — There will be no changes to the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM) KLCI, following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series today.

In a joint statement, FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider and Bursa Malaysia Bhd also said four new constituents would be added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index, namely Guan Chong Bhd, Frontken Corporation Bhd, Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd and Pentamaster Corporation Bhd.

“As a result, UOA Development Bhd, Eco World Development Group Bhd, Unisem (M) Bhd and Boustead Plantations Bhd will be deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index,” it said.

For the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index, two new constituents would be added -Top Glove Bhd and Yinson Holdings Bhd — while Dialog Group Bhd and Sime Darby property Bhd would be deleted from the index.

“All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Monday, June 24, 2019, while the next review will be taking place in December 2019,” it said.

Part of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI is widely used by investors as the primary benchmark for the Malaysian market, including derivatives through FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI), FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Options (OKLI).

The benchmarks are also tracked by a number of index-linked financial products such as exchange traded funds.

Meanwhile, the statement said five companies, namely Westports Holdings Bhd, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, YTL Corporation Bhd, QL Resources Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd were listed on the FBM KLCI reserve list.

The FBM KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be used in the event that one or more constituents are deleted from the FBM KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review. — Bernama