Bursa resumes mid-afternoon session lower

Of the actively-traded stocks, Hibiscus Petroleum lost four sen to RM1.00 while Lambo, Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen, 19.5 sen, and 29 sen. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session lower amid continued selling in the telecommunication index-linked counters, Axiata and Digi.

The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.97 points to 1,647.79 after moving between 1,642.66 and 1,649.93.

Axiata and Digi dragged down the composite index by 3.11 points.

Losers led gainers 575 to 178 with 318 counters unchanged, 811 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.11 billion shares worth RM801.06 million.

A dealer said the downtrend on Bursa was in tandem with its regional peers, as sentiment was clouded by worries over global trade following the United States’ threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

He also said the lack of domestic catalysts, ahead of Hari Raya celebration, had also mitigated buying interest in Bursa.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Hibiscus Petroleum lost four sen to RM1.00 while Lambo, Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen, 19.5 sen, and 29 sen.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 40.26 points to 11,548.11, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 35.75 points to 11,414.75 and the FBM 70 contracted 105.96 points to 14,134.57.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 55.9 points lower at 11,739.86 and the FBM Ace gave up 84.08 points for 4,215.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 43.72 points to 16,804.31, the Plantation Index declined 13.96 points to 6,908.9 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.73 of-a-point easier at 159.32. — Bernama