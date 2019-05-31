Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

Market breadth was slightly negative as losers outpaced gainers 309 to 300, with 331 counters unchanged, 985 untraded and 69 others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, amid the mixed regional performance, while fuelled by satisfactory results in the earnings season.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 6.43 points to 1,642.93 after opening 3.26 points better at 1,639.76.

Market breadth was slightly negative as losers outpaced gainers 309 to 300, with 331 counters unchanged, 985 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 913 million units worth RM668.67 million.

Among index-linked counters, IHH rose six sen to RM5.54, Sime Darby plantation improved 11 sen to RM4.67, Digi earned five sen to RM4.81, but Press Metal shed five sen to RM4.43 and Public Bank lost four sen to RM23.56.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Vortex and Bumi Armada were half-a-sen lower at 18.5 sen and 20.5 sen respectively, Dayang slid five sen to 99 sen and Sapura Energy was flat at 30 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 44.97 points to 11,532.46, the FBMT 100 Index increased 45.83 points to 11,723.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 52.31 points to 11,723.67 and the FBM 70 was 62.15 points better at 14,134.61.

The FBM Ace, however, was down 18.99 points to 4,287.29.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 63.04 points to 16,830.49 and the Plantation Index gained 39.28 points to 6,850.52, while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.21 of-a-point lower at 159.08. — Bernama