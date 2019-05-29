Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-day

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 10.14 points to 1,624.71 after opening 0.11 of-a-point higher at 1,614.68. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed firm at mid-day, bucking the regional trend as buying momentum seen in selected counters, led by TNB, IHH and Maybank.

TNB jumped 70 sen to RM12.36, IHH added 13 sen to RM5.49 and Maybank advanced nine sen to RM9.08.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 10.14 points to 1,624.71 after opening 0.11 of-a-point higher at 1,614.68.

The index had closed 13.22 points at 1,614.57 yesterday.

Gainers overturned losers 374 to 317, with 312 counters unchanged, 949 untraded and 60 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.20 billion units worth RM811.34 million.

Regionally, Singapore’s Strait Times Index fell 0.27 per cent to 3,156.85, Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.15 per cent to 21,015.28 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng erased 0.4 per cent to 27,280.74.

Among heavyweights, Digi added 10 sen to RM4.82, Petronas Gas was 34 sen higher to RM16.68 and Hartalega rose 11 sen to RM5.17.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ekovest rose 5.5 sen to 78.5 sen and its warrant accumulated seven sen to 28 sen, Bumi Armada, Sapura Energy and Impiana were all half-a-sen higher at 20 sen, 30 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively while Lambo was flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 53.45 points to 11,378.47, the FBMT 100 Index increased 53.03 points to 11,234.28, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 86.10 points to 11,542.36, with the FBM Ace perked 7.07 points to 4,275.36.

The FBM 70 fell 4.45 points to 13,827.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 28.48 points to 16,668.63, the Plantation Index was lower by 6.32 points at 6,854.88, while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.77 of-a-point easier at 159.32. ― Bernama