Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.1870/1900 against the greenback compared with 4.1850/1880 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The ringgit ended marginally lower against the US dollar today, as investors returned to the safe haven while awaiting fresh leads on the global economic outlook, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.1870/1900 against the greenback compared with 4.1850/1880 at yesterday’s close.

Another dealer said that financial markets remained in tight ranges due to lack of fresh leads on the market, amid the US-China trade tensions, which have indirectly affected the world’s major economies.

He said that the greenback recovered some lost ground earlier today, as investors awaited more catalysts on the global economic outlook.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It went up against the Singapore dollar to 3.0396/0420 from yesterday’s 3.0447/0474, but depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8283/8321 from 3.8226/8268.

The local unit strengthened vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.2986/3045 from 5.3116/3167, but depreciated against the euro to 4.6844/6899 from 4.6839/6889. — Bernama