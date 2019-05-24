Malaysia’s economic growth to ease in July-Sept 2019, Stats Dept says

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the annual change of Leading Index (LI) showed an improvement to negative 1.7 per cent from negative 2.8 per cent in February, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Malaysia’s economic growth is anticipated to ease in July to September 2019, says the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

In the Malaysian Economic Indicators: Leading, Coincident and Lagging Indexes, March 2019 Report released today, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the annual change of Leading Index (LI) showed an improvement to negative 1.7 per cent from negative 2.8 per cent in February, 2019.

The composite of LI is designed to monitor the economic direction in an average of four to six months ahead.

However, the monthly change of LI augmented in March 2019, increased by 0.7 per cent to 117.1 points from 116.3 points in the previous month, mainly due to the increase of Real Money Supply, M1 (0.4 per cent) and Real Imports of Other Basic Precious & Other Non-ferrous Metals (0.3 per cent).

On the same note, he stated the Coincident Index (CI) which examined the current economic activity, decreased 0.1 per cent in the reference month.

Three out of six components weighed down the performance of the CI, mainly real salaries & wages in manufacturing sector (-0.3 per cent).

“However, the annual change of CI grew 2.2 per cent in March 2019,” he said. — Bernama