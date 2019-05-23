Malay Mail

Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

Published 38 minutes ago on 23 May 2019

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among U.S. dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic
KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today in line with weaker regional currencies, amid persistent uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade conflict, as well as discouraging oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was lower at 4.1910/1940 against the greenback compared with 4.1845/1875 at yesterday’s close.

The dealer said markets would tussle between the bulls and the bears amid the US-China trade dispute. 

The benchmark Brent crude was 1.76 per cent lower at US$69.74 per barrel.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0326/0352 from yesterday’s 3.0355/0382, but depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8076/8113 from 3.7879/7913.

The local unit strengthened vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.2949/2995 from 5.3018/3072 and rose against the euro to 4.6663/6700 from 4.6728/6766. — Bernama

