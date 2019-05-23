Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among U.S. dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today in line with weaker regional currencies, amid persistent uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade conflict, as well as discouraging oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was lower at 4.1910/1940 against the greenback compared with 4.1845/1875 at yesterday’s close.

The dealer said markets would tussle between the bulls and the bears amid the US-China trade dispute.

The benchmark Brent crude was 1.76 per cent lower at US$69.74 per barrel.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0326/0352 from yesterday’s 3.0355/0382, but depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8076/8113 from 3.7879/7913.

The local unit strengthened vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.2949/2995 from 5.3018/3072 and rose against the euro to 4.6663/6700 from 4.6728/6766. — Bernama