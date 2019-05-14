Blackstone: We still like the UK but Brexit hurting growth

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 14 — Blackstone, one of the world’s biggest private equity investors, said today it still liked the United Kingdom as a long term prospect because assets were attractively priced even though Brexit had hurt economic growth.

“We still like the UK as a place to invest long term,” Blackstone President Jonathan Gray told a Wall Street Journal conference in London. “Long term we have a positive view on the UK.”

“We do see however that Brexit has slowed growth,” he said. “You lower your expectations for what’s going to happen economically but then you look again at what’s the price that I have to pay for this.”

“The UK is still going to be a major economy, it’ll grow more slowly and I don’t have to necessarily pay the same price as before, the currency is cheaper than it was,” Gray said. — Reuters