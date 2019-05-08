Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the index down 8.81 points to 1,630.56 after opening 3.81 points weaker at 1,635.56. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at the mid-afternoon session today in line with regional equities amid renewed threats of a trade war between China and the US, as well as the prospects of an economic downtrend.

At 3pm, the index down 8.81 points to 1,630.56 after opening 3.81 points weaker at 1,635.56.

Losers led gainers 523 to 234, with 345 counters unchanged, 804 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.65 billion shares worth RM1.21 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM8.98, Public Bank lost 10 sen to RM22.38, Petronas Chemicals erased 1.5 sen to RM8.90 and IHH was five sen weaker at RM5.51.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada was flat at 21.5 sen, IFCA rose four sen to 51 sen, KNM added half-a-sen to 18.5 sen but Lambo was half-a-sen easier at 8.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 61.91 points to 11,524.33, the FBMT 100 Index was 62.12 points weaker at 11,353.89 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 87.32 points to 11,744.49.

The FBM 70 lost 81.29 points to 14,297.14 and the FBM Ace declined 38.42 points to 4,571.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 8.54 points to 16,694.33, the Plantation Index shed 45.72 points to 7,140.51 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.68 points lower at 167.29. ― Bernama