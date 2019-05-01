Five UK tech firms to invest in Malaysia

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo welcomed the UK tech investments as Malaysia seeks to move forward with Industry 4.0. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — British tech firms Ideagen Plc, auditXPRT Inc, BAE System Plc, Mitra Innovation and SAGE Group Plc will be investing in Malaysia, shoring up bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

Their investment was jointly announced by Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Ministry and the UK Department for International Trade.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo welcomed the UK tech investments as Malaysia seeks to move forward with Industry 4.0 and is keen on new technology like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and cybersecurity.

“Collaboration in the area of technology is incredibly essential, not only to aid economic growth in Malaysia but also to help encourage innovation and productivity.

“I also hope these investments will open up prospects for businesses in both countries and help ensure we maximise the benefits of technology for our societies and nation,” he said in a statement released today.

UK Trade Commissioner for the Asia Pacific Natalie Black also voiced her confidence in the Malaysia tech scene.

“Today’s announcement reflects a step change in our tech partnership with Malaysia as we tackle the opportunities and challenges of the future together.

“Malaysia and Asia Pacific as a whole is one of the most exciting tech ecosystems in the world and we look forward to even more game-changing tech firms choosing to grow here,” she said.

The announcement came following Minister Gobind’s visit to the UK in February 2019 where he led a delegation consisting of senior representatives from the Malaysian Multimedia and Communications Commission, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and the National Cyber Security Agency.

The three-day visit saw the Malaysian delegation having a series of high-level meetings with the government, industry and academia, to share best practice and explore collaborations in AI, cybersecurity, 5G and creative content.