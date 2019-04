A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, December 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 30 — US stocks opened mixed today, as investors parsed a barrage of earnings reports, while a slump in shares of Google-parent Alphabet weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.17 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,594.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.89 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,937.14. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.94 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 8,104.91 at the opening bell. — Reuters