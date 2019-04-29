Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, weighed down by losses in selected index-linked blue chips led by Dutch Lady.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.31 per cent or 5.04 points weaker at 1,633.34 from Friday’s close of 1,638.38.

After opening 1.08 points firmer at 1,637.30, the local index moved between 1,631.83 and 1,637.49 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 571 to 184, while 328 counters were unchanged, 829 untraded and 60 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.48 billion shares worth RM801.45 million.

Kenanga Research in a note said shares of Dutch Lady fell on the lower first quarter 2019 financial year (1QFY19) core net profit of RM34.3 million which was below expectations.

A dealer said the absence of any strong leads from institutional players also contributed to the weaker performance of Bursa Malaysia.

Among heavyweights, Maybank remained flat at RM9.14, Public Bank fell eight sen to RM22.56, Petronas Chemicals slid 12 sen to RM8.98, while TNB increased four sen to RM12.18.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sumatec eased half-a-sen to one sen, as Seacera and Ekovest each declined six sen to 25.5 sen and 88.5 sen respectively.

For the gainers, Yee Lee Corporation added 38 sen to RM2.32, PLB Engineering rose 18 sen to RM1.36 and Sunsuria gained 16.5 sen to 80 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 46.11 points to 11,619.70, the FBMT 100 Index was 41.18 points weaker at 11,435.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 74.36 points to 11,811.56.

The FBM 70 eased 76.46 points to 14,654.27 and the FBM Ace was lower by 77.87 points at 4,715.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 14.97 points to 16,866.49, the Plantation Index slid 49.10 points to 7,249.37 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.25 points lower at 170.76. — Bernama